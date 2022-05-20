CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old was charged on Thursday with criminal homicide in connection to a shooting in Clarksville back in February.

Investigators with the Clarksville Police Department said on February 17, Decarlos Perkins was shot and killed outside of his home near Wynwood Drive.

Darius Archibald was subsequently arrested and charged. Police said more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Martin at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5224.

To be eligible for a cash reward and remain anonymous, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline (931) 645-8477, or go online and submit a tip.