CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police say a teen is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to respond to a shooting call.

While officers were on the scene, officials say a vehicle arrived at Tennova Healthcare with a gunshot victim, who was flown to Nashville by a life-flight helicopter.

William Jamal Brown (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

According to Clarksville police, the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Emmanuel Allen Jr. of Nashville. Allen died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives with the Clarksville Police Department have arrested 18-year-old William Jamal Brown from Clarksville, and charged him with criminal homicide. Officers say they also have a 15-year-old boy detained and more charges are pending.

Officials say this was not a random act and the occupants of both vehicles were acquainted with each other.

At this time, detectives are asking anyone in the area of Pine Mountain Road to review their video security cameras on Tuesday at approximately 12:36 p.m. to see if their system captured any images of a Blue Nissan Versa that was involved in the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Martin at 931-648-0656, or call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931-645-8477.