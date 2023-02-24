CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you’ve driven to Clarksville within the past few days, you might have been confused by a Tennessee Department of Transportation sign pointing you toward “Clarksburg.”

Crews recently installed the sign just north of downtown Nashville in the westbound lanes at the Interstate 24/65 split.

(Courtesy: Clarksville Now)

“We’re working to upgrade and replace a lot of signs throughout the region, but unfortunately this mistake slipped through the cracks,” explained TDOT spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds.

The sign was fixed before early Friday morning.

Hammonds said TDOT’s sign contractor, Vulcan Materials, uses an out-of-state supplier to create the signs after they are designed by TDOT.

“So even though our designs are correct. Mistakes can happen in the creation of the sign by the sub contractor which then may not get noticed by the contractor,” explained Hammonds.

(Photo: WKRN)

News 2 spotted an additional error in a sign along I-24 West near the I-440 exit identifying the Murfreesboro Road exit as Exit 53 when it is actually Exit 52.

TDOT is expected to make a correction to this sign.