CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have renewed a Silver Alert issued for a missing 59-year-old woman out of Clarksville.

Back in September 2021, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued the alert for Margaret Peggy Coyne who was last seen in the Nashville area months prior. Officials said she may use the last name “Remple.”

Authorities reported she has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely on her own. Clarksville police said detectives think she could be in the Metro/Nashville Area.

She is described as being 5’8” tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has seen Margaret is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND, or call the Clarksville Police Department at (931) 645-8477.