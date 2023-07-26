CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are trying to track down a missing woman from Clarksville who hasn’t been seen in more than three months.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Rona Herbert on Wednesday, July 26. Herbert was last spotted in Clarksville on April 7, but officials said she may be in the Nashville area.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
According to the TBI, Herbert is 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. She was reportedly wearing a floral black dress and a jean jacket when she was last seen.
Authorities said Herbert has a medical condition, which may impair her ability to return home safely without help.
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County
If you see Herbert or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
This news comes the same day Clarksville police announced they were looking for 66-year-old Cynthia Hale, who also hasn’t been seen since April.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.