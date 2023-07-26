CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are trying to track down a missing woman from Clarksville who hasn’t been seen in more than three months.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Rona Herbert on Wednesday, July 26. Herbert was last spotted in Clarksville on April 7, but officials said she may be in the Nashville area.

According to the TBI, Herbert is 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. She was reportedly wearing a floral black dress and a jean jacket when she was last seen.

Authorities said Herbert has a medical condition, which may impair her ability to return home safely without help.

If you see Herbert or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This news comes the same day Clarksville police announced they were looking for 66-year-old Cynthia Hale, who also hasn’t been seen since April.