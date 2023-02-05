CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old from Clarksville.

Officials say Donald Lockhart, 74, was last seen at his home in the Timber Court Drive area around 7 p.m. on Friday evening. It is believed that he left his residence on foot, according to the TBI.

According to the TBI, Lockhart has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance.

Lockhart is described as five feet nine inches tall, between 180 to 200 pounds with green eyes, gray hair and a full beard.

Anyone with information on Lockhart’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Clarksville Police Department at (931) 648-0656 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.