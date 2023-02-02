Shooting scene at Preachers Mill Road and 101st Airborne Division Parkway (Courtesy: City of Clarksville Traffic Camera)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Clarksville.

Just after noon on Thursday, Clarksville police responded to the intersection of Peachers Mill Road and 101st Airborne Division Parkway for reports of a shooting.

After officers arrived at the scene, a man with multiple gunshot wounds showed up at Tennova Healthcare. He has since been airlifted to Nashville, but authorities say his wounds do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

Police say this appears to be a targeted shooting and not a random act of violence.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any further information or witnessed this shooting, you are asked to call 911.

You can also reach out to Detective Weaver at 931-648-0656, ext. 5692. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or visit P3tips.com/591.