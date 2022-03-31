CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is investigating multiple vehicle burglaries that detectives believe are connected to a stolen vehicle investigation.

Police say a 2021 Nissan Altima was stolen from an apartment complex on Smithson Lane on March 18.

Several vehicle burglaries then occurred over the next few days on Autumn Drive.

That stolen Altima was recovered on March 28 — ten days after the initial theft.

Suspects pictured at Governor’s Square Mall (Courtesy: Clarksville PD)

Over the course of the investigation, police were able to uncover surveillance video at the Governor’s Square Mall of the suspects believed to be involved in the crimes.

Police are now asking the public for help in identifying these suspects in the video and photo.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Detective Neagos, at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5537. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at (931) 645-8477.