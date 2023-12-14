CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are working to identify two men in connection with a skimming device placed at a credit union earlier this week.

Officers were notified of the device on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the Navy Federal Credit Union ATM, which is located at 2605 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The device was removed by a credit union technician and turned over to the Clarksville Police Department.

(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Clarksville police released images of the suspects from video surveillance cameras on Wednesday, Dec. 13 when they returned to retrieve the skimmers. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects.

It appears that they are in a dark-colored small SUV that can be seen in the background.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Neagos at 931-648-0656, ext. 5537, or call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.