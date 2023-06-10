CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Montgomery Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who allegedly led authorities on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle and fired shots at a deputy early Saturday morning.

Deputies said the pursuit began in the area of Pageant Lane in Clarksville. During the pursuit, the suspect allegedly fired shots at a pursuing deputy.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle in the area of Baker Street and Stafford Street and fled the scene on foot.

Authorities identified the suspect as 16-year-old O’Jarrion Griffin, who is also a suspect in a homicide case in Clarksville. Griffin is described as a Black male with dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

The Montgomery Sheriff’s Office and the Clarksville Police Department are in the area searching for the 16-year-old. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Residents are advised to stay in their homes and contact 911 if you encounter an individual matching the suspect description.

Anyone with information on Griffin’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Knotts at 931-648-5764. No other information was immediately released.