CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to identify a man who sexually assaulted someone at gunpoint in Clarksville early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred between 1:45 and 2:45 a.m. as the victim was walking on Peachers Mill Road.

The victim was approached from behind by a young Black man with a slender build who was wearing all black clothing consisting of a long sleeve shirt, pants and mask covering his face, according to Clarksville police.

Investigators said the suspect brandished a small handgun during the assault.

The suspect then left the area on foot heading north on Peachers Mill Road.

Detectives are asking for anyone with doorbell or security cameras to review the footage to see if anyone fitting the description was walking in the area during the time frame. The area concerns Peachers Mill Road between Chum’s Discount Tobacco Store, 811 Peachers Mill Road, and Kenwood Baptist Church, 992 Peachers Mill Road.

Anyone with information or footage, please reach out to Detective Pendarvis at 931-648-0656, ext. 5360. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.