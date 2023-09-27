CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The search for a suspect remains underway after a police pursuit that began Tuesday night ended in a Clarksville cornfield.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began after a deputy spotted a stolen vehicle driving on Highway 48 at approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Authorities reported that the deputy followed the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Riverside Drive. The deputy discontinued the pursuit after the driver of the stolen vehicle failed to yield and fled the scene, said the sheriff’s office.

A short time after the initial stop, patrol deputies spotted the vehicle again in the area of Warfield Boulevard and Rossview Road. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that’s when patrol deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop again, however, the vehicle fled the area.

Patrol deputies pursed the stolen vehicle a short distance to Wilma Rudolph Boulevard before the pursuit was terminated.

After the pursuit, deputies searched the area where the vehicle traveled and found it abandoned in a cornfield in the area of Guthrie Highway and Oakland Road.

Units with sheriff’s patrol set up a perimeter to search for the suspect. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted in the search with an air unit. However, the suspect was never found.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the search for the suspect remains underway. Additional details were not immediately released.