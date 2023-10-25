MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Deputies in Montgomery County are searching for a suspect believed to be connected to a stabbing that occurred at an apartment complex on Tuesday.

Shortly before 8:20 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies had responded to a stabbing reported at Ramblewood Apartments in the 2400 block of Ramblewood Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies at the scene found a man who had been stabbed outside a breezeway. The man was taken to a hospital and was last known to be in stable condition.

Authorities reported that the suspect in this incident is described as a white man with a beard. Law enforcement is actively searching for the suspect, however, deputies are advising residents of Ramblewood to be cautious when they are outside their homes.

The motive for the stabbing remains under investigation, but officials believed it stemmed from an argument and is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call 911, or submit an online tip.