CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man responsible for a fatal crash in Clarksville June 16 now faces several charges, including vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and aggravated child abuse and neglect.

According to Clarksville Police, the crash happened at about 6:12 p.m. June 16 in front of the Applebee’s on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. A Toyota Avalon making a left-hand turn onto Fair Brook Place was struck on the passenger side by a Volkswagen Golf, driven by Walker, traveling southbound on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The crash killed 38-year-old Eric Allbrooks of Clarksville, who was in the passenger seat of the Toyota when it was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived.

Clarksville Police say there is evidence that Walker was traveling at an excessive speed when the crash happened. He also had his 11-year-old daughter in the vehicle at the time of the crash, warranting the child abuse charge.

The investigation is ongoing and pending prosecution.

No other information was available for release, according to Clarksville Police.

Anyone with information or additional video footage of the crash is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Gadberry, 931-648-0656, ext. 5221. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.