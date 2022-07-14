CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a homicide investigation in Clarksville.

The deadly shooting happened Thursday morning on Tiny Town Road.

Clarksville police have arrested Darean Parrish, 21, of Springfield. He is accused of shooting and killing the 21-year-old male victim who has yet to be identified.

Authorities say Parrish and the victim knew each other and that this was not a random act of violence.

Parrish was arrested Thursday in Springfield. Police say he fled there immediately after the shooting.

This is still an ongoing investigation.