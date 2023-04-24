CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Clarksville are investigating a structure fire that caused a roadway to be completely shut down early Monday morning.
Officials received a 911 call just after 2:30 a.m. reporting a structure fire in the 1300 block of College Street.
According to Clarksville police, College Street was completely shut down between Kraft Street and Old Trenton Road. Just after 4 a.m., officials announced that the roadway was partially reopened allowing traffic to travel in both directions.
It remains unknown when the roadway is expected to fully reopen. Crews say drivers should seek alternate routes until the road completely clears.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Clarksville Fire Rescue and Clarksville police are both on scene.
No other information was immediately released.
