CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 67-year-old Clarksville man with a medical condition.
According to the Clarksville Police Department (CPD), Butch Paulk Jr. was last seen in Clarksville, but there is no known direction of travel. CPD said Paulk’s medical condition may impair his ability to return safely without assistance. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has also joined in the search.
Paulk was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved shirt, and a tan Wrangler jacket. He is described as being 5’10” tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone who has seen Paulk is asked to call CPD at 931-552-1011 or TBI at 1-900-TBI-FIND.
