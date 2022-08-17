CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sidewalk projects in Clarksville are making the community more walkable.

The Clarksville Streets Department says crews have completed new sidewalks along S. Jordan Drive and is set to complete more along N. Senseney Circle in the coming weeks.

The streets department also recently finished adding 1,958 feet of sidewalk to the northeast shoulder of S. Jordan Drive, running all the way from Arrowood Drive to Minglewood Elementary School. The project also adds sidewalks along Panorama Drive, with this new stretch of sidewalk connecting to 38 homes, allowing for connection with future developments.

Sidewalks along North Senseney Circle also recently entered the construction phase. The streets department will additionally be adding 5,000 feet of sidewalk running from Rafiki Drive and connecting to the sidewalk along Peachers Mill Road; 125 homes will receive sidewalk connections through this project, which is expected to be complete by early September.

(Source: City of Clarksville)

(Source: City of Clarksville)

(Source: City of Clarksville)





The city of Clarksville has labeled these projects as top priorities as they fall within the “Parental Responsibility Zones” for Minglewood Elementary, Barkers Mill Elementary and the West Creek School Complex.

Street Department Director Dr. Ihab Habib says the safety of students walking to school is a priority for his department, and that they will continue to focus on projects addressing the safety of pedestrians.

“This is a priority for our projects, and we’re hoping that this will connect more to the schools and create more safety for the students to cross in these areas,” Dr. Habib said. “This is a priority for our mayor and the Street Department. We’re working on setting a plan all over the city to connect schools to sidewalks, for all students to safely go from their residence, all the way to the schools.”