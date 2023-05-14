CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was injured after his firearm discharged while he was reportedly trying to break up a fight in a Walmart parking lot in Clarksville Sunday night.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call about shots fired in the 3000 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they made contact with a man who had a grazing gunshot wound on his hand.

Based on the preliminary investigation, officials said the man tried to stop two women who were fighting with each other. However, another person reportedly grabbed the man and a struggle ensued, which caused the male’s gun to discharge and graze him.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Authorities said the officers on the scene have the firearm in their control and are interviewing everyone involved in the incident in order to determine exactly what happened.

According to police, there is no threat to the public at this time.

No additional details have been released about this ongoing investigation.