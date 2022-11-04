CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — What was supposed to be a party of about 50 people in Clarksville ended up as a gathering of more than 100 and was capped off by a shooting.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Cloverland Event Center.

Clarksville Police say approximately 160 people were at the gathering, and at some point, a fight broke out between two women and several men.

A short time later, someone fired a gun.

A 17-year-old woman was hit in the cheek with a projectile as she was driving away from the scene. She was taken to Tennova Healthcare and is expected to be okay.

Multiple vehicles were damaged by the gunfire.

No suspects are in custody at this time, but police are still investigating.

Clarksville police are also advising owners of venues to vet clients before coming to agreements on events. Police say they have seen an increase in renters misrepresenting their intentions prior to gatherings.