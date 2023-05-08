CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sarah Fuson, the daughter of Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson, had her first court hearing Monday morning.

While Sarah did not appear for her hearing, her attorney appeared on her behalf and said she would plead not guilty to two charges she was arrested on last month.

Sarah was indicted by a grand jury in the beginning of April for aggravated child abuse, neglect, and endangerment, a Class A felony; and a second count of child abuse, neglect, and endangerment.

Her attorney, Peter Strianse, also represented former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught, who went to trial after administering the wrong medication to a patient.

“We will waive a formal reading of the indictment, enter pleas of not guilty to each and every count in which she is named,” Strianse said.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

The case was heard before Judge William Goodman, who said he planned to recuse himself, but did not specify why.

The entire arraignment hearing lasted just over one minute and a status hearing has been set for June 1.