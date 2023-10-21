CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police closed off a section of Fort Campbell Boulevard Saturday afternoon due to a Clarksville motorcycle crash.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the “severe motorcycle crash” took place on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Charlemagne Boulevard.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Shortly after 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, officials announced Fort Campbell Boulevard would be blocked in both directions until further notice.

Crash investigators are reportedly heading to the scene to take over the case.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the incident.