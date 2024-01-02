CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police are currently assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol on a “serious crash” that has shut down Interstate 24 eastbound at Exit 4, CPD announced Tuesday afternoon.
CPD is attempting to detour traffic, but it is currently at a standstill, they said.
The police are asking the public to avoid the area “until further notice.”
If no alternate route is available for travelers, CPD says to expect long delays on I-24 and Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.
THP is the lead investigative agency, CPD said.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.