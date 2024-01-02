CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police are currently assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol on a “serious crash” that has shut down Interstate 24 eastbound at Exit 4, CPD announced Tuesday afternoon.

CPD is attempting to detour traffic, but it is currently at a standstill, they said.

The police are asking the public to avoid the area “until further notice.”

If no alternate route is available for travelers, CPD says to expect long delays on I-24 and Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

THP is the lead investigative agency, CPD said.