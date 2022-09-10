CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged, but no serious injuries have been reported after a semi driver led police on a chase across state lines.

The incident began unfolding just before 6 p.m. in Clarksville Saturday.

Dispatchers began receiving 911 calls regarding a semi truck driving recklessly on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. The truck also hit several vehicles causing damage along the way.

Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department

Officers with the Clarksville Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office pursued the truck, attempting to get it to stop.

The truck turned down several different roads, eventually taking Fort Campbell Boulevard into Kentucky.

Kentucky agencies took over the chase and were able to end the pursuit at the Walmart in Oak Grove. There, the driver exited his truck and was taken into custody shortly after attempting to run away.

Police say multiple crash reports have come in so far, but there have not been any signs of life-threatening injuries.

Suspect in custody (Courtesy: Dash10Media)

The suspect has been taken into custody in Kentucky and Clarksville police will be working to get him extradited to Tennessee.

Police say this is an active investigation.