CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is working to identify the suspects involved in a carjacking earlier this week.

Officials say the incident occurred Tuesday, July 26, just before 10:30 p.m. at the Shell Sudden Service located at 601 Hornbuckle Road.

According to Clarksville police, the victim went inside the store, returned to his vehicle to pump gas and was approached by the two suspects.

Source: Clarksville Police Department

Police say the suspects exited from the back seat of a 2003-2007 Gold four-door Honda Accord, assaulted the victim and stole his vehicle. The Honda reportedly has damage to the front fender, a sunroof with a spoiler, plastic covering the driver’s side passenger window and appears to smoke through the exhaust system.

Officials say the victim’s vehicle is a 2013 black Nissan Sentra with Texas tag RGN5673. Clarksville police say the last four of the vehicle’s VIN number is 3513.

Anyone with information on the carjacking is asked to contact Detective Koski at 931-648-9656 or submit a tip online.