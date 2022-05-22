OAK GROVE, KY. (WKRN) – A search is underway for a Clarksville man who is accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old in Christian County, Kentucky early Sunday morning.

According to the Oak Grove Police Department, officers with the Kentucky State Police Post 2 were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the 200 block of Tyler Street just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Detectives arrived on the scene to find 18-year-old Gailon Toler, of Clarksville, dead from gunshot wounds. Through investigations, officials were able to obtain an arrest warrant for murder on 20-year-old Tyron Holt of Clarksville.

Holt has not been located at this time and is described to be 5 feet 7 inches tall, 122 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Kentucky State Police asks if those that see Holt or know of his whereabouts to contact 911 or 270-676-3313.