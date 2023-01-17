CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School district will spend Tuesday at home due to a water main break. District officials announced all schools would be closed because of water outages and mandatory water restrictions.

Clarksville Gas & Water first reported the issues Monday morning when they said a water main leak happened at the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive.

The leak eventually caused an area wide water outage for communities near Ashland City Road Highway 41-A Bypass.

Late Monday evening, around 11 p.m., crews worked to make repairs to a 30-inch water transmission line break on Ashland City Road.

The water outage affected residents and businesses in the Kirkwood area from Rossview Road at Interstate 24 to the Robertson County line and from the Red River north of Highway 76 to the Kentucky state line.

According to CMCSS officials, school-based employees do not report to work on Tuesday. Custodians and mission-essential Operations employees were asked to report to buildings where they would receive further guidance from the Operations Department.

The water issues meant district offices will also be closed to the public. No other information was immediately released.