MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent school threat reportedly made via Snapchat.

The sheriff’s office said a picture of a phone screen showed a message related to a threat to commit a school shooting.

The School Resource Officer Division and the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System are actively investigating. However, the message does not indicate any particular state, city, or school.

“This amounts to a typed version of a “swatting” false call as was mentioned in our previous media release,” the sheriff’s office said in an email.

Investigators said they currently do not know if the message is recent and shared directly with anyone in the CMCSS or just a random picture found and shared on Snapchat.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and CMCSS personnel have not found anything to confirm this a credible threat to the school system.

The investigation remains ongoing.