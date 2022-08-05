MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville-Montgomery County School Systems (CMCSS) school bus was involved in a crash Friday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 11:20 a.m. in the 300 block of Sango Road. The crash involved a pickup truck and a CMCSS school bus with children on board.

No children were injured, according to the sheriff’s office. The school system is aware of the crash and is working to contact families.

Clarksville Montgomery County school bus crash (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

The roadway is partially blocked and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes if possible. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is heading to the scene to help clear the crash.