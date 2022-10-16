CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police in Clarksville are currently trying to negotiate with a person experiencing a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge, leading to a road closure in the area.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, Riverside Drive is completely blocked off, which means traffic is being diverted up Crossland Avenue and Commerce Street.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Officials said negotiators are on the scene and working to speak with this individual.
Until the situation is resolved, community members are asked to avoid the area.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.