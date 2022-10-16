CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police in Clarksville are currently trying to negotiate with a person experiencing a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge, leading to a road closure in the area.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, Riverside Drive is completely blocked off, which means traffic is being diverted up Crossland Avenue and Commerce Street.

Officials said negotiators are on the scene and working to speak with this individual.

Until the situation is resolved, community members are asked to avoid the area.