CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one special member of the force today, as Police Service Dog Sabre passed away due to non-duty-related medical complications.

Sabre, a German Shepherd, was partnered with Deputy Kelley Potter since November 2017. The sheriff’s office said Sabre “worked tirelessly through his tenure.”

Throughout his time with the MCSO, he was deployed to assist the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) as well as Robertson and Cheatham counties.

Sabre was best known for his bark, not his bite, according to the sheriff’s office. While situated in his patrol vehicle, he would reportedly wait until a deputy would walk by and, at the perfect moment, start frantically barking, scaring them and causing them to jump.



Sabre served with MCSO Deputy Kelley Potter during his tenure with the sheriff’s office. Sabre served MCSO for five years. (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

One of Potter’s favorite “tracks” with Sabre involved a vehicle occupied by shooting suspects, he shared in a release. The suspects, being pursued by both deputies and Clarksville officers, crashed their vehicle and fled on foot.

“Sabre quickly located the suspect’s scent,” Potter said. “While tracking he located the slide to a firearm left behind and eventually caused the suspects to veer right into the arms of awaiting law enforcement.”

“This is truly a sad day for the Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff John Fuson. “Our office’s K9 Unit is unmatched and its level of commitment is seen in the way they handle tough calls day-in and day-out. Their mission may be to find a missing person or fleeing suspect or mingle with schoolchildren at a community demonstration; nevertheless, what our K9s do is nothing short of remarkable. Sabre was just that: remarkable. He served the citizens of Montgomery County for nearly five years. He will be missed. Our hearts and prayers go out to Deputy Potter and the entire K-9 Unit.”

Sabre was with his partner and veterinary medical staff at the time of his passing.