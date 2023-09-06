CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a busy intersection Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened just after 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Holiday Drive. The intersection is completely closed and drivers are asked to find an alternate route until the scene can be cleared.

Officers quickly received information on the suspect vehicle and found it abandoned on Bauling Lane just after 3:30 p.m. A perimeter was set up to try and contain the area and find the suspects, but it was determined they abandoned the vehicle and fled the area, according to investigators.

Police said the victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Residents who live in the Singletree Subdivision or within the perimeter area are asked to review any security camera footage for any suspicious activity. Anyone suspicious activity should be reported by calling 911.

No other information was released.