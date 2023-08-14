CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man with a lengthy criminal history, including a previous conviction for reckless homicide, is back behind bars after reportedly breaking into a Clarksville church over the weekend.

Officers with the Clarksville Police Department received a 911 call around 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, after a person was reportedly spotted on video camera breaking into Liberty Church at 613 East Street.

When police arrived at the church, they found 50-year-old Talamentes Tolbert in the wood line, and after a short foot pursuit, took him into custody. Tolbert is now facing charges for burglary, vandalism and evading arrest.

However, his criminal history dates back to Nov. 1997, when he entered a no-contest plea for aggravated robbery and was sentenced to eight years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Tolbert was arrested again nearly 12 years later, and in Oct. 2009 took a best interest plea resulting in a conviction for reckless homicide. According to Clarksville police, he was given credit for the 865 days he had already served awaiting trial.

Then in 2012, Tolbert was arrested in Nashville for evading arrest and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced in March 2013 and released on probation on Feb. 17, 2023.

His bond has been set at $15,000.