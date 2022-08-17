CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are asking for help locating a 21-year-old woman who may be pregnant or have recently given birth.

Deseria Travis last contacted by family members on May 10, 2022, according to Clarksville police.

Deseria Travis, pregnant woman reported missing (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Travis was pregnant at the time she last spoke with her family and had a due date of Aug. 7th.

She had been living in Clarksville and has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Clarksville police ask anyone who knows of her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare. Anyone with any additional information is asked to please contact Detective Spears at 931-648-0656, ext. 5607.