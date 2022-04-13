CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rossview Middle School went under a brief lockdown Wednesday morning after authorities said a prank caller reportedly told a 911 dispatcher there was a “school shooter.”

The school’s administration reportedly placed the school under lockdown immediately after the claim was made. Investigators found there was no threat and lifted the lockdown.

A spokesperson for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System released a statement saying authorities are continuing to investigate “what appears to be a prank 911 call.”

“We continue to ask parents and guardians to please talk to your children about consequences for criminal behaviors and offenses in the Student Code of Conduct,” the release stated.

No additional information was immediately released.