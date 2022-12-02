CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a missing 49-year-old man.

According to police, Jason Spencer was reported missing on Nov. 14, but was last seen at his Rebecca Lane home on Nov. 9 at around 3 a.m. He may be driving a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500 with Tennessee tag 919-BGLM.

Police said Spencer does not have his wallet, has not accessed any of his money, and has his phone turned off.

Anyone who sees Spencer or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 so officers can check on his welfare.

If you have additional information or video footage, call Detective Spears at 931-648-0656, ext. 5706.