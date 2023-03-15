CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old boy who ran away from a home Saturday evening.

Police said Malachi Harney was last seen Saturday, March 11 at around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Forest Hills Drive when he reportedly ran out the door, got into a vehicle, and left.

According to police, Malachi is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has black hair that is cut close on the side with twists on top, and brown eyes.

No clothing or vehicle description was given, but police said Malachi has ties to Antioch.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Detective Howard with the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656, ext. 5156.