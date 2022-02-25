CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 34-year-old man wanted for burglary.

Police say Bobby May was involved in a burglary on Dover Road that happened on Sunday, February 20. He also has theft warrants on file and is a suspect in other ongoing burglary investigations.

Anyone who sees May is advised not to approach him and to call 911.

If you have any information on this case, call Detective Koski at 931-648-0656 ext. 5285. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.