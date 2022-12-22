MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A police pursuit ended in Montgomery County Wednesday night when the suspected vehicle caught fire.

The pursuit began around 8:40 p.m. when a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office patrol Deputy attempted to stop a sedan that did not have its headlights on at the Exit 4 westbound on ramp of Interstate 24.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

(Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office) (Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported the vehicle did not stop and fled onto the I-24 West and tpursuit continued onto the interstate with speeds reaching 90 mph.

The vehicle then appeared to have mechanical issues and debris from the vehicle flew off and struck the patrol vehicle, causing minor damage, according to MCSO. The vehicle then caught fire and eventually came to a stop at mile marker 2.

The MCSO Patrol Deputy was able to exit his vehicle and take the driver, identified as KeAndre Marsh, 21, into custody without further incident. Marsh was uninjured and refused any treatment by EMS personnel on the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The Clarksville Fire Department was able to put out the vehicle fire. The interstate was closed to traffic but has since reopened.

Marsh was charged with Felony Evading, Driving without a License, and Violation of the Light Law. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.