CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives with the Clarksville Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a possible suspect in a Sept. 30 shooting outside a local bar.

Officers were sent to the parking lot of N’Quire Bar and Lounge on North Riverside Drive after a 911 call came in around 2:05 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the abdomen.

The man was taken to Tennova Healthcare and was later listed in critical condition at Vanderbilt, police reported. At the scene, witnesses told law enforcement that several vehicles had sped off after the shooting.

Clarksville police are trying to identify the man pictured in connection with a Sept. 30 shooting. (Courtesy: CPD)

Detectives said they believe the shooting was targeted and the individuals involved were likely acquainted with each other. A possible suspect was captured on video surveillance footage that police released on Friday, Oct. 6.

The man can be seen next to a dark gray Chrysler 300 with a sunroof. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle or man pictured to contact Detective Heath at 931-648-0656, ext. 5223.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.