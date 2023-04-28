CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville authorities are trying to identify a suspect in connection with an arson at an auto shop from earlier this week.

The Clarksville Police Department said the arson took place at One Stop Auto Shop in the 1300 block of College Street at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Monday, April 24.

According to officials, video cameras recorded the suspect’s vehicle driving through adjacent parking lots.

Police released these photos of a vehicle sought in connection with an arson in Clarksville on April 24, 2023. (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

If you have any information or additional video footage of the incident, you are asked to call Detective Wimmer at 931-648-0656, ext. 5227.

If you want to stay anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, you can call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online.

No additional information has been released about Monday morning’s arson.