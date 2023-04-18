CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened near the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Ted Crozier Boulevard at around 10:12 a.m. It appears the vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a pole at the intersection.

Deadly Clarksville crash (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

The eastbound lanes of Warfield Boulevard are closed as authorities work to clear the crash.

No other information was released and the investigation is ongoing.