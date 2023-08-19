CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that occurred at a Clarksville intersection late Friday night.

The crash happened at approximately 11:16 p.m. at the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Trenton Road on Friday, Aug. 18.

Clarksville police said the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Officials said his identity will not be released until the family is notified.

The intersection remained closed early Saturday morning as crews worked to clear the scene. All lanes have since reopened.

Anyone with information or additional video footage regarding the crash is asked to contact FACT Investigator Gadberry at (931) 648-0656.

No other information was immediately released.