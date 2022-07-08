CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in Clarksville Friday afternoon.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, officers received a 911 call regarding a shooting that already occurred in the area of Hickory Grove Boulevard and Sunset Drive.

One person was reportedly shot and subsequently transported to Tennova Healthcare by ambulance. His status is unknown at this time.

CPD says the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public. Everyone who was involved in the shooting was on scene and detained by CPD pending further investigation.

Hickory Grove Boulevard was shut down between Sunset Drive and the 200 block of Hickory Grove. All motorists in the area are asked to find an alternate route until the scene can be cleared.

No further information was immediately available.