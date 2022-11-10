CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department has identified the driver of a white Chrysler 300 that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday that injured two pedestrians.

According to police, the driver has been identified as 34-year-old Imec Almestica-Tisdale. She reportedly called 911 just after 11 p.m. Tuesday and told officers that her car had been stolen earlier in the day. Officers continued investigating and determined the report Almestica-Tisdale gave was false.

Warrants charging Almestica-Tisdale with aggravated assault, duty to give information and render aid, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, no proof of insurance, and false reports have been issued, according to police.

Officers are currently trying to find Almestica-Tisdale and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Anyone with additional information should call Investigator Crosby at 931-648-0656 ext. 5336.