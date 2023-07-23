CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating after they discovered a teenage shooting victim in Clarksville Sunday evening.

The Clarksville Police Department said a 911 call came in around 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 23 about a person with gunshot wounds in the Eagles Bluff Drive area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a 15-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was flown to Nashville via life-flight helicopter, but his status is unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, at approximately 5:18 p.m., a 17-year-old walked into Tennova Healthcare Emergency Room with a gunshot wound to the hand, according to police.

Authorities said they do not know if these two incidents are connected, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information or video footage of the shooting is asked to call 911. If you want to stay anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip.