CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities issued an alert to the Clarksville community Friday afternoon following an aggravated robbery at a Cash Express.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, officers responded to the Cash Express in the 1200 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard shortly before 12:45 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

The clerk reportedly said a male wearing black jogging pants and a red ski mask jumped over the counter, pointed a gun at them, grabbed cash out of the drawer, left the business, and ran northbound.

Authorities said Clarksville officers and Montgomery County deputies were dispatched to the scene, adding that a Montgomery County K9 officer tracked the suspect down Park Lane.

Just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, officials said they are still searching the area and the scene is still considered active.

If you noticed anything suspicious in this part of Clarksville, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

No additional information has been released about this incident.