HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. – Police in Hot Springs Village said Monday that they are continuing their search for a man who is believed to have capsized a kayak the previous afternoon.

According to a report from the Hot Springs Village Police Department, officers were sent to the north shore of Lake DeSoto just before 1 p.m. Sunday after getting reports of two kayaks capsized on the lake.

When they got to the water, the officers found two people helping a woman to shore. The officers said the second kayaker could not be found, and a search immediately started.

HSVPD Chief Ricky Middleton identified the missing kayaker as Andrew Maestas, a 22-year-old from Clarksville, Tennessee.

The Hot Springs Village Fire Department, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the Garland County Sheriff’s Department, the Piney Fire Department and the Jerseyville Fire Department all assisted with this initial search, HSVPD officials noted.

This is the second water-related search in the area this week.

Investigators began looking for a Maumelle paddle boarder, Ashley Haynes, last Wednesday after her family reported that she had not returned from an afternoon trip on the Arkansas River.

Sunday afternoon, searchers found Haynes’ body in the water on the north side of the river in an area where investigators had been looking for three days.