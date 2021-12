CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old man.

According to Clarksville police, 26-year-old Ricky Meilleur was last seen on Nov. 19, which is the day he was released from Montgomery County jail.

Ricky Meilleur Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department

Ricky is described as followed:

5’11 tall

183 pounds

Black male

No clothing description was provided

If you have any information regarding Meilleur’s whereabouts call 911 or contact Detective Weaver at 931-648-0656.