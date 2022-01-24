CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New photos show the chaotic scene that unfolded during a shooting at a Clarksville Waffle House.

Early Sunday morning, Clarksville police responded to multiple gunfire reports at the Fort Campbell Boulevard location. Three people were shot and one person was airlifted to a Nashville hospital, according to police.

News of the crime quickly spread across the city, but some residents say they are used to incidents like this.

“It wasn’t really shocking to me, just more upsetting,” said one Clarksville woman who didn’t want to be identified. Living in the area for the past seven years, she told News 2 she has learned how to avoid crime.

On Monday, several windows were boarded up after the weekend gunfire, and 24 hours later, News 2 obtained new photos taken from inside the Waffle House moments after the shooting. In the pictures, shattered glass from windows scattered across seats, tables and the floor.

“I think it’s just really scary, and it makes me nervous as a parent, and it seems to be that crime is getting worse in Clarksville. I’ve lived here seven years, and it just seems like there’s escalating violence in this town,” the woman told News 2.

Residents say the crime in the area is constantly rising. Next door to the Waffle House, a haircut shop showed News 2 a hole in the wall. The owner believed it to be from a bullet.

“Look at the news every day, there’s something going on every day, every day something going on. Somebody getting killed, somebody getting robbed, somebody breaking into people’s cars, and people breaking into people’s houses, so it’s going on every day,” said Nathanial Moore, a longtime Clarksville resident.

No arrest has been made as of Monday. Clarksville police continue to investigate the shooting. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Clarksville Police Department.